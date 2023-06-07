Suspect shoots into car, seriously injuring a man, in Colorado Springs overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after being shot on the east side of Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said just after midnight Wednesday a suspect fired shots into a silver SUV near 400 Wooten Road. There was another passenger in the car who was unharmed.

CSPD there is no danger to the public but no suspect has been identified yet.