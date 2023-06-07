Skip to Content
News

READ: 7 Supreme Court justices release financial disclosure forms

By
Published 1:59 PM

By CNN staff

(CNN) — Seven Supreme Court justices released their financial disclosure forms on Wednesday amid increased criticism that the court is not doing enough to ensure transparency when it comes to ethics guidelines.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito have received extensions to file the paperwork. Read the other justices’ financial disclosures here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content