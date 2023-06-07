Man arrested after firing crossbow into apartment complex office south of Black Forest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he fired a crossbow into an occupied office at an apartment complex Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they first received a call just after 10 a.m. about a man trespassing in the club house of the Lodge at Black Forest Apartments. CSPD said the man was reported to have two machetes with him and wouldn't leave an employee-only area when asked.

As police were responding, the man went to his car and got a crossbow. He fired a bolt through the window of an occupied office, according to police. The suspect fled before officers got there.

About a half hour later, a motorcycle officer saw a car going 90 mph the wrong way on Research Parkway. The officer tried to pull them over and the driver fled. CSPD said the car was determined to be the same suspect car from the Lodge at Black Forest.

Five minutes later, CSPD said a detective found the car at a hotel near Razorback Road and N. Academy Boulevard. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The suspect, Jonathan Brosky, 29, was charged with felony menacing, vehicular eluding, and other traffic charges.