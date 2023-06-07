Game 3 NBA Finals; Nuggets hope to get back on track in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (KRDO) - The Denver Nuggets are facing the Miami Heat in Florida tonight for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Over the next two games in South Beach, the Nuggets hope to get back on the winning track after losing Game 2.

Ahead of the game, the team said it won't be fazed by playing on the road while in the NBA Finals. Hopefully, their face-off with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals got them ready for these two games.

Coverage of Game 3 begins at 6 p.m. with tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Watch exclusively on KRDO13. The game will be followed by a special post-game coverage.