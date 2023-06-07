Former Trump aide arrives at Miami courthouse to appear before grand jury in classified documents probe

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

Washington (CNN) — Taylor Budowich, who has worked as a spokesman for Donald Trump, has arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami to appear before a grand jury as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.

Budowich and his attorney, Stanley Woodward, declined to answer questions as they arrived.

Still aligned closely with the former president, Budowich now runs a super PAC backing Trump called MAGA, Inc.

The grand jury based in southern Florida has heard testimony from multiple witnesses in recent weeks as part of the federal investigation that has relied for months on grand juries in Washington, DC, to help gather evidence and witness testimony.

Smith’s investigation into potential mishandling of classified materials and possible obstruction appears to be nearing the final stages of the investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

