Skip to Content
News

El Paso Co. deputy uses her lunch to wrangle stray goat

Deputy Torres keeps the goat happy.
EPCSO
Deputy Torres keeps the goat happy.
By
New
Published 4:21 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Deputy Torres with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) had to make an unusual stop after a goat ran in front of her vehicle.

The EPCSO said fortunately, Deputy Torres is always prepared and was able to get the goat to come to her by offering it grapes from her lunch.

Sheriff Roybal and Deputy Torres

As Deputy Torres was trying to wrangle the goat, El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal happened to drive by and pulled over to assist with the goat wrangling.

The sheriff's office said after they got the goat safely out of the road, Deputy Torres and Sheriff Roybal waited with it on the side of the road until the Humane Society could pick it up.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content