El Paso Co. deputy uses her lunch to wrangle stray goat

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Deputy Torres with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) had to make an unusual stop after a goat ran in front of her vehicle.

The EPCSO said fortunately, Deputy Torres is always prepared and was able to get the goat to come to her by offering it grapes from her lunch.

Sheriff Roybal and Deputy Torres

As Deputy Torres was trying to wrangle the goat, El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal happened to drive by and pulled over to assist with the goat wrangling.

The sheriff's office said after they got the goat safely out of the road, Deputy Torres and Sheriff Roybal waited with it on the side of the road until the Humane Society could pick it up.