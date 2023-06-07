Daily shower and thunderstorm chances continue

Shower and thunderstorm chances continue through the end of the work week.

TODAY: Sunny skies early this morning, with increasing clouds along with thunderstorms later into the afternoon and evening. Highs today will max out in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: A few showers into the evening... then partly cloudy overnight. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the low and mid-50s.

EXTENDED: Numerous showers and thunderstorms can be expected again on Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Afternoon shower and thundershower chances will carry us into the weekend. Saturday highs will be in the 70s and 80s... with slightly cooler temperatures to end the weekend on Sunday.