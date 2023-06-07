Christie on Trump: ‘Turns out I was wrong’

By Shania Shelton and Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Wednesday he was “wrong” about former President Donald Trump, whom he twice supported and advised ahead of the 2020 election.

“Turns out I was wrong. I couldn’t make him a better candidate and I couldn’t make him a better president, and he disappointed me,” Christie told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead.”

Christie announced his bid for a second presidential campaign on Tuesday with sharp attacks on Trump, who’s the front-runner for the GOP nomination. He called his ally-turned-rival a “lonely, self-consumed mirror hog” during his announcement event in New Hampshire.

Christie is part of a crowded field that includes Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Former Vice President Mike Pence and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum both announced their bids on Wednesday.

The former New Jersey governor is set to participate in a CNN town hall on Monday in New York, where he’ll take questions from CNN’s Anderson Cooper and a live audience comprised of Republicans from the first four GOP nominating states as well as from voters in New Jersey and New York who say they plan to vote in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

