Alabama senator says Space Command prefers Huntsville for HQ, but command has no comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville says the top general in charge of U.S. Space Command told him during a meeting Wednesday that Huntsville, not Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the preferred location for its new headquarters. Space Command had no comment. The tweet, which Tuberville’s office also issued in a press release, is the latest twist in the ongoing brawl over where U.S. Space Command should be located. The basing decision has become entangled in a far larger political fight between Tuberville and the Defense Department on reproductive health care that is jeopardizing the promotions of hundreds of military officers.

