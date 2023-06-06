Two men now in custody and facing charges following a series of bank robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Two men are now in custody and facing charges following a series of bank robberies and attempted bank robberies.

On Monday, June 5, at around 12:34 p.m., Patrol officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called on reports of an attempted bank robbery at the US Bank located at the 2800 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue.

When CSPD officers and the Robbery Unit arrived on scene, they determined two male suspects had attempted to rob the bank but left without obtaining money.

That same day, around 2:39 p.m.,there was a bank robbery at the First Bank located in the 2700 block of Briargate Boulevard.

CSPD Patrol officers and the Robbery Unit responded to the scene again, and investigation efforts revealed the two male suspects had robbed the business while possessing a firearm.

This time, the suspects did leave with an undisclosed amount of money.

Soon after these incidents, CSPD reports robbery detectives found a suspected vehicle parked at a home in the 4900 block of Raindrop Place.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) assisted with surrounding and containing the home and 31-year-old Devontai Stuckey and 34-year-old Travis Townsend exited the home and the CSPD proceeded to take them into custody.

After a search warrant for the home was completed, additional evidence was recovered and CSPD reports Stuckey and Townsend were charged with from the aforementioned robberies as well as an attempted robbery at Chase Bank on Tuesday, May 30.