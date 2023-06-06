OpenAI CEO suggests international agency like UN’s nuclear watchdog could oversee AI

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A key innovator is warning that artificial intelligence poses an “existential risk” to humanity. During a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, Sam Altman suggested an international agency like the International Atomic Energy Agency oversee the ground-breaking technology. The OpenAI CEO is on a global tour to discuss artificial intelligence. The 38-year-old Altman says: “The challenge that the world has is how we’re going to manage those risks and make sure we still get to enjoy those tremendous benefits.” OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a popular chatbot, has grabbed the world’s attention as it offers essay-like answers to prompts from users. Microsoft has invested some $1 billion in OpenAI.

