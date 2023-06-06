LGBTQ+ Americans are under attack, Human Rights Campaign declares in state of emergency warning

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sounding the alarm about the current political climate, the Human Rights Campaign has declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the U.S. The civil rights group warns of what it calls an “unprecedented and dangerous” spike in discriminatory legislation sweeping state houses. It says more than 70 anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed into law so far this year, more than double last year’s number. Along with its warning on Tuesday, the HRC released a guidebook with summaries of laws in each state, “know your rights” information and resources for LGBTQ+ travelers as well as those already living in so-called hostile states.

