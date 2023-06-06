Lawyer: Health of Gadhafi’s son, detained in Lebanon, deteriorating 3 days into hunger strike

BEIRUT (AP) — The lawyer of a son of Libya’s late leader Moammar Gadhafi says his client’s health is deteriorating three days into a hunger strike in his prison cell in Lebanon. He said Tuesday that Hannibal Gadhafi is suffering from headaches, muscle pain and difficulties moving around. Hannibal started his hunger strike on Saturday to protest his detention without trial for more than seven years. In 2015, Hannibal was briefly kidnapped by Lebanese militants demanding information on the whereabouts of a prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric who went missing in Libya 45 years ago. Lebanese authorities later collected Hannibal and he has been detained in a Beirut jail since then.

