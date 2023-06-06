Florissant Fire Protection Rescue cannot respond to emergencies for the foreseeable future

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - As of Tuesday evening, the Florissant Fire Protection Rescue (FFPR) is no longer able to respond to emergency incidents within the Florissant Fire Protection District (FFPD).

According to an informal statement released on the FFPR's Facebook by Fire Chief Erik Holt, this is due to a loss of insurance coverage.

Now, Chief 50 has initiated automatic aid with county partners. For the foreseeable future, areas within the Florissant Fire Protection District will be covered for all emergency services by the 4 Mile Fire Protection District and Divide Fire Protection District. Chief Holt wrote this will last until these matters are resolved.

All other mutual aid departments have been notified of the situation. Chief 50 will remain in an operational role to provide services to the district.

Chief Holt wrote residents of the district will be notified of all updates.

Read the full statement below: