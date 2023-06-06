CPW continues work to preserve greenback cutthroat trout, the state fish of Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Aquatic biologists with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the National Forest Service made their way up Bear Creek in Colorado Springs Tuesday to spawn the threatened greenback cutthroat trout.

According to CPW, the greenback cutthroat trout was ruled extinct in 1937, but in 2012, a wild population was found living in tiny Bear Creek in Colorado Springs. CPW biologists have gone up the creek each spring since then to continue the work of preserving the species.

CPW said the spawning process involves catching the small trout with nets, collecting sperm and eggs, fertilizing them, and then sending them back to a fish hatchery to grow.

The greenback cutthroat trout was adopted as the official state fish of Colorado in 1994.