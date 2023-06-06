Britain’s Princess Eugenie announces birth of second child

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a boy, she announced on Instagram.

The princess, who is 11th in line to the British throne, is King Charles III’s niece. She’s the daughter of the monarch’s younger brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Eugenie said Monday that she and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second child, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” she said in the Instagram post.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,” it continues.

The couple have another boy, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, born in February 2021.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already,” said Eugenie in Monday’s post.

The princess married Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018, a few months after Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex tied the knot there.

Eugenie was born on March 23, 1990. The princess’ parents announced their separation when she was two and divorced in 1996, sharing joint custody of Eugenie and her older sister Beatrice.

