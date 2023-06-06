A shooting has been reported outside a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia

Originally Published: 06 JUN 23 18:24 ET

Updated: 06 JUN 23 18:39 ET

By Sara Smart and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — A shooting took place outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, following a high school graduation ceremony on Tuesday evening, according to Matthew Stanley with the Richmond Public Schools.

“This happened after the Huguenot High School graduation and took place in Monroe Park,” Stanley said. “We have canceled a graduation ceremony from another school scheduled later this evening.”

Graduation ceremonies for three schools were scheduled at Altria Theater on Tuesday, according to the school system’s website.

An alert sent at 5:15 p.m. by Virginia Commonwealth University says a shooting happened at Monroe Park on campus, which is located just outside the Altria Theater.

Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney released a statement on Twitter about the situation.

“Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area,” Stoney’s tweet reads.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

