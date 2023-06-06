8 young workers at drug cartel call center killed, bodies placed in bags

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Eight young workers have been confirmed dead in Mexico after they apparently tried to quit jobs at a call center operated by a violent drug cartel that targeted Americans in a real estate scam. U.S. and Mexican officials confirmed the brutal story that unfolded late last month when relatives of the youths reported them missing after they went to work near the city of Guadalajara. While the families believed their children worked at a normal call center, the office was in fact run by the Jalisco New Generation cartel, Mexico’s most violent gang. The cartel has branched out into scamming money from Americans and Canadians through fake offers to buy their timeshares.

