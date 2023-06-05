Wisconsin judge: Don’t delete records from probe into 2020 Trump loss

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to ensure that no records are deleted from a now-closed state office created to investigate former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. The ruling Monday comes in one of several lawsuits filed by liberal watchdog group American Oversight against former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman and the office of special counsel he led. Gableman was fired in August after he turned up no evidence to Trump’s false claims that the election had been stolen from him. Courts have repeatedly ruled against Gableman and his former office in open records cases seeking documents collected during the investigation.

