U.S. Postal Service hosts Dog Bite Prevention Event in Pueblo for National Dog Bite Awareness Week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--As National Dog Bite Awareness Week begins, the U.S. Postal Service is hosting a Dog Bite Prevention Event to give guests information on how to keep dogs from attacking mail carriers.

The event will be held Tuesday, June 6, at 9:45 a.m., at the 1400 Block of Orman in Pueblo.

Pueblo Letter Carrier, Jonny Morris, will be at the event to talk about their experience with dogs when they were on their delivery routes, and will offer advice for preventing dog attacks.

According to the Postal Service, Pueblo was on the 2022 city rankings for dog attacks with data showing Pueblo ranked at #22 with 14 dog attacks just last year.

National Dog Bite Awareness Week runs from Sunday, June 4, to Saturday June 10, with this year’s campaign titled, “Even Good Dogs Have Bad Days,” to address this common safety concern USPS employees face.

For more information about the event you can email James.N.Boxrud@usps.gov.