Showers and thunderstorms to start the week

Published 7:32 AM

A cloudy and cool start to the work week with rain showers in the mix.

TODAY: Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms for Monday afternoon and evening. Cooler than average today with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild overnight... with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: We will continue to see a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms over the next several days. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid and upper-70s... and a few 80s.  While there may be a small lull in storm coverage by the weekend... stronger storms may be possible. Temperatures will also gradually warm Saturday and Sunday.

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

