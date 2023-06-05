Mexico president’s ruling party rolls to win in country’s most populous state
By MARÍA VERZA and LISSETTE ROMERO
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s most populous state has turned its back on decades of single-party rule, deciding to move forward with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ruling Morena party. The preliminary forecast from electoral authorities Sunday night indicated a victory for Delfina Gómez in the State of Mexico that was confirmed later by Alejandra del Moral’s concession speech. Official ballot counting continued into the night. The result is a new low for the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which governed Mexico uninterrupted for 71 years until losing power in 2000 and had ruled the State of Mexico for even longer.