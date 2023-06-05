Indonesia, Australia affirm defense ties amid China concerns

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles has met his Indonesian counterpart to deepen security ties amid China’s increasingly assertive activity in the Indo-Pacific region. Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto says they discussed ways to facilitate cooperation between their militaries to contribute to regional peace and stability. He says they agreed to strengthen ties through programs such as joint military training in Australia and the education of Indonesian cadets at Australian academies. Military exchanges between the two neighbors have previously included counterterrorism and border protection. Although Indonesia is often presented as one of Australia’s most important neighbors and strategic allies, the relationship has undergone various ups and downs.

By EDNA TARIGAN and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

