Undercover observers track racism, discrimination at European soccer games

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Among the thousands of fans in the stands at Europe’s biggest soccer games are a few people operating undercover. Trained volunteer observers listen for racist chants and watch for extremist symbols on banners. Their findings often form the basis for investigations by European soccer governing body UEFA that can lead to clubs being punished for racist or discriminatory behavior by fans. The organization which coordinates the observers estimates they work at around 120 games in UEFA club competitions each season. They also work around the world at national team competitions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.