Arson investigation underway after fire burns Los Angeles church for second time in 2 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say an arson investigation is under way after fire damaged a nearly 100-year-old Los Angeles church for the second time in less than two years. The LA Fire Department says flames erupted shorty before 7 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary of St. John’s United Methodist Church and spread into a balcony. More than 30 firefighters took about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze at the two-story church in the Watts neighborhood. No injuries were reported. The blaze occurred as St. John’s was undergoing renovations from another fire that caused major damage in February 2022.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.