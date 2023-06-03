Israeli military says gunman kills 2 soldiers along Egyptian border

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says a shootout in southern Israel along the Egyptian border has killed two Israeli soldiers. It was a rare instance of deadly violence along the frontier. The army said Saturday that the assailant was in Israeli territory when he opened fire at troops. Soldiers returned fire, killing the gunman. In an earlier statement, the army said two people were wounded. The army said one of the killed soldiers was a woman. Israel and Egypt signed a peace agreement in 1979 and maintain close security ties. Fighting along their shared border is rare.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.