16 South American migrants who entered US through Texas flown to California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sixteen Venezuelan and Colombian migrants who entered the country through Texas were flown to California by chartered plane and dropped off outside a church in Sacramento. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he and the state’s attorney general met with the group of young migrants on Saturday. He says they learned the migrants were transported from Texas to New Mexico and then flown by private chartered jet to Sacramento. Newsom says he is working with the mayor of Sacramento and nonprofit organizations to ensure the migrants are treated with “respect and dignity.” He says he has asked for an investigation into who paid for the group’s travel.

