U.S.: Tanks, F-16 jets part of long-term strategy for Ukraine, won’t be ready for upcoming offensive

PARIS (AP) — Training for Ukrainian forces on advanced U.S. Abrams tanks has begun, and while those systems will not be ready in time for Ukraine’s near-term counteroffensive they will be critical in the longer-term, Joint Chiefs chairman Gen. Mark Milley said. Ultimately the tanks are needed to expel Russian forces from Ukrainian territory, and newly pledged F-16 fighter jets by allies, and U.S.-supported pilot training would be part of a longer-term security plan to deter future attacks. The U.S. has begun training Ukrainian troops on M1A1 Abrams battle tank tactics. 31 of the vehicles are scheduled to arrive in Ukraine this fall, part of a force of about 300 tanks in total pledged by Western allies.

