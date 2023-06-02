Suit challenges Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over ‘harmful’ materials

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed challenging an Arkansas law that would subject librarians and booksellers to criminal charges if they provide harmful materials to minors. A coalition of libraries, booksellers and other groups filed the lawsuit Friday over the measure, which is set to take effect Aug. 1. The law also creates a new process to challenge library books and request they be relocated. The lawsuit comes amid a growing push to make it easier to ban or restrict access to books. The lawsuit says Arkansas’ measure is unconstitutional and would force libraries to remove books that could be challenged.

