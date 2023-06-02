State Department sanctions former Haitian Prime Minister Lamothe for corruption

By Shania Shelton, CNN

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday the sanction of former Haitian Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe for the alleged misuse of tens of millions of dollars.

In a statement, Blinken said the designation for his involvement in significant corruption would render Lamothe, who also served as minister for planning and external cooperation, “generally ineligible for entry into the United States.”

“Specifically, Lamothe misappropriated at least $60 million from the Haitian government’s PetroCaribe infrastructure investment and social welfare fund for private gain. Through this corrupt act and his direct involvement in the management of the fund, he exploited his role as a public official and contributed to the current instability in Haiti,” Blinken said.

PetroCaribe, a deal with Venezuela, had temporarily provided Haiti’s government with cheap fuel. However, it then foundered and became linked to a scandal over the alleged mismanagement of the resulting funds, with claims of corruption sparking massive protests in recent years.

Blinken said the designation is a part of “a series of actions that promote accountability for those who foment violence, block life-saving humanitarian support, and enrich themselves at the expense of the Haitian people.”

The announcement underscores the international community’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption and ensure transparency in Haiti’s governance, which is seen as crucial to fostering stability and prosperity in the country.

Lamothe resigned from his position as prime minister in 2015 following violent anti-government protests calling for elections and for Lamothe and then-President Michel Martelly to step down.

