Pueblo Co. man sentenced to 3 months jail & probation for child abuse & unwanted sexual contact

Fred Maes
Fred Maes
Published 3:59 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Friday that 67-year-old Fred Maes has been sentenced in connection to a child abuse case from 2021.

The PCSO said Maes had previously pled guilty to child abuse negligently causing serious bodily injury & sexual contact without consent in connection to the case that involved two juvenile family members.

According to the PCSO, Maes has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for the child abuse charge & five years probation for the sexual contact charge.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

