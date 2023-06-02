Iran releases 1 Danish, 2 Austrian citizens in operation involving Oman

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s foreign minister says two citizens who were held in Iran have been released and are on their way home. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said Friday he was “very relieved” that Kamran Ghaderi and Massud Mossaheb were being brought home after “years of arduous detention in Iran.” He thanked the foreign ministers of Belgium and Oman for their “valuable support,” without elaborating. Denmark’s foreign minister says a Danish citizen also was freed from custody in Iran. An Oman Royal Air Force Gulfstream IV, which had been on the ground in Tehran for several days, took off shortly before the announcements. Iranian state media and officials didn’t immediately acknowledge the releases.

