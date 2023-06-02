Cooler with rains showers this weekend

A few showers Friday, but cooler with rain showers Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: A relatively quiet Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s and 80s. Most of the showers and storms will be east and west of the I-25 corridor.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows in the upper-40s and mid-50s.

EXTENDED: Rain showers and cooler temperatures can be expected for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will max out in the upper-60s and low-70s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will linger through the middle of next week.