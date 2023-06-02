Champions League final referee gets Polish support as UEFA considers dropping him for far-right ties

GENEVA (AP) — Champions League final referee Szymon Marciniak has support from Poland’s government as UEFA considers removing him from the match because he spoke at a business event run by a far-right politician. Polish media reported that he had been dropped from officiating the match between Manchester City and Inter Milan on June 10 in Istanbul but efforts were being made to restore him. Marciniak also was the referee for the World Cup final in December. UEFA says it will announce a decision later Friday. Marciniak wrote on Instagram he “never supported nor legitimized any political party, organization or individual politician.”

