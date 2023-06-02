Bill to restrict ghost guns in Colorado signed into law on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Friday, Governor Jared Polis signed into law a bill that restricts ghost guns in Colorado. This signing coincides with National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

SB23-279, Unserialized Firearms and Firearm Components, will take action to combat gun violence by targeting unserialized firearms, known as ghost guns. These types of firearms are untraceable. This law will criminalize the possession, transport, sale, and manufacturing of ghost guns and establishes a process for anyone who owns a ghost gun to legally register the firearm.

"Every Coloradan deserves to feel safe in their homes, schools, and communities without fear of gun violence. I am proud of the achievements reached this year to improve gun safety and reduce crime, but the work is not done. In order to make Colorado one of the top ten safest states, we must continue to come together to build on these public safety accomplishments,” said Governor Polis. “As we recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day today, I am grateful to all the legislative leaders, advocates, and survivors who have raised their voices, shared their stories, and called for data-driven, common-sense policies that honor our Second Amendment rights and reduce gun violence."

Anyone with an unserialized firearm, frame, or receiver, has until Jan. 1, 2024, to have it serialized.