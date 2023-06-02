Abortion plays key role in closely watched Virginia primary involving Democratic ‘pro-life’ lawmaker
By DENISE LAVOIE and SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — One of Virginia’s most closely watched nomination contests this election year features a rarity in today’s politics: a self-described “pro-life” Democrat. Sen. Joe Morrissey is being challenged by Lashrecse Aird, who says the lawmaker for the blue-leaning 13th District should be ousted largely for his limited support for abortion. Aird argues that Morrissey’s position constrains women’s rights and endangers their health. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to sign a 15-week abortion ban into law, and in a state with a close political divide, every vote on the issue could matter. All of Virginia’s legislative seats are on the ballot this year.