Skip to Content
News

7 rescued after building partially collapses near Yale medical school

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
New
Published 12:25 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A building under construction near the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven partially collapsed Friday, injuring several people who were pulled from the debris. Officials, however, said there were no fatalities.

City firefighters and other authorities responded to Lafayette Street at about 12:30 p.m.

Seven people were trapped in the one-story building and were injured, including two who were in critical condition, said Mayor Justin Elicker. All were removed from the rubble and taken to the hospital.

Fire officials were heard on a radio scanner saying all people who were at the site were accounted for.

Multiple ambulances responded to scene. TV news footage showed first responders removing one person from the scene on a stretcher.

Lafayette Street is a short distance from Yale New Haven Hospital and the Yale School of Medicine and is home to several medical offices.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content