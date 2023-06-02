5 things to know for June 2: Debt limit, Hurricanes, Student loans, Harry, Colombia

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — You’ve seen images of Mars before, but you’ve never been able to see them live — until today. For the first time, photos directly from the red planet will be streamed in real time on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. ET.

1. Debt limit

The Senate passed a debt limit bill late Thursday, averting a US default. The legislation, which was passed by the House on Wednesday, will be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. After the Senate voted 63 to 36 to pass the bill, Biden praised Congress for its efforts in averting a default that would have had global economic consequences. The timeframe to pass the bill through Congress was extremely tight with little room for error, putting enormous pressure on leadership in both parties as the threat of default loomed. Biden plans to address the nation today at 7 p.m. ET on the deal.

2. Hurricane season

Hurricane season began Thursday, with officials predicting 12 to 17 named tropical storms will develop in the Atlantic this year. Five to nine of those systems could become hurricanes and as many as four could strengthen into major hurricanes at Category 3 or stronger, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. None of the seasonal outlooks go as far as to predict how many storms could make landfall in the Caribbean or the US, but history has shown that even in years with average or below-average storms, deadly landfalls are still possible. Last year, for instance, was an average season, but Hurricane Ian was a catastrophe for Florida. The storm killed more than 100 people, devastated the coast, and caused flooding that lasted weeks.

3. Student loans

The Senate passed a bill Thursday to block President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. This means both the Senate and the House have now passed legislation blocking the program, which promises to cancel up to $20,000 of debt for millions of borrowers. The bill now goes to Biden’s desk for his signature, but the president has pledged to veto the legislation. Meanwhile, borrowers are still awaiting a Supreme Court decision that will determine whether the student loan forgiveness program can take effect. The justices are expected to rule later this month or early July. Federal student loan payments are also set to resume 60 days after the high court issues its ruling or 60 days after June 30, whichever comes first.

4. Prince Harry

A conservative think tank will argue in a federal court next week that Prince Harry’s US immigration records should be unsealed following revelations of his drug use. The Heritage Foundation is suing the US government to find out if it acted according to procedure or “looked the other way” on some details when it granted the Duke of Sussex a US visa. Under US immigration law, evidence of past drug use can be grounds to reject an application. Harry most recently confessed to taking various drugs in his explosive memoir “Spare,” which was published in January. The Duke of Sussex admitted to having taken cocaine, smoked marijuana and tried magic mushrooms. The case will be held in front of a federal judge next week in Washington, DC.

5. Colombia

A massive search is underway for four children who vanished last month in the Colombian Amazon after a devastating airplane crash killed every adult onboard. The story of the missing children has drawn intense interest across Colombia and internationally, as nearly 200 special forces troops and indigenous scouts continue to comb through the forest. The country’s Civil Aviation Authority has offered clues as to how the four children — aged 13 years old to 11 months — could have survived, but their whereabouts remain a mystery. Relatives previously said the children knew the jungle well and authorities have confirmed they “were not located in the area of the accident” and there were “no signs that they had been injured.”

Volkswagen reboots its groovy ’60s-era VW Bus

Remember the hippie-era Volkswagen Bus? Well, it’s back — and it’s electric.

See how they turned Margot Robbie into a Barbie doll

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie in a movie slated for this summer. Watch this video to see how they turned the actress into the iconic doll.

How to avoid back pain after a long flight

Travel experts and back pain doctors say you should stay hydrated and do these stretches to eliminate pain while flying.

Mirra Andreeva continues meteoric rise by advancing to French Open third round

At only 16, Andreeva is now the youngest player to reach the third round at the French Open since 2005.

Harrison Ford does not need anybody’s help getting off a horse

Harrison Ford may be 80, but he wants everyone to know that he can still handle his own “Indiana Jones” stunts.

