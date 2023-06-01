Skip to Content
Families cheer on their graduating cadets at Falcon Stadium

May 31, 2023
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday wasn't just exciting for the 921 cadets graduating from the Air Force Academy, it was also exciting for the thousands of loved ones cheering them on during the ceremony and celebrating their accomplishments.

Some of their loved ones have been at Falcon Stadium since the gates opened at 6:30 a.m. While that was three hours ahead of the ceremony, everyone had to go through secret service checkpoints to get inside.

Once in the stadium, the families hurried to their seats to soak in the atmosphere and enjoy the graduation ceremony.

We spoke with one mother about her son, a graduating cadet.

The newly-commissioned second lieutenants worked hard to reach this point, enduring a pandemic, and came out the other side strong.

"It was quite challenging throughout his career. Just getting a stable routine, getting everything together he wanted to, adjusting to a rigid sort of format," said Tonette.  

Most family members said they spoke with their cadets at least once a week during their time at the Academy to help them with the challenges they faced - which included being sent home for a few months when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and forced the Academy to go to online instruction.

KRDO is streaming the 2023 Air Force Academy Graduation here.

