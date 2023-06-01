Summerlike heat across Great Lakes region forces school closings

DETROIT (AP) — The calendar says it’s still spring, but for parts of the Great Lakes region, hot, summerlike temperatures already have arrived, forcing some schools to close or shift students to remote learning. Detroit Public Schools Community District began closing its more than 100 schools three hours earlier than normal Thursday and will do the same Friday as temperatures in the Motor City were expected to soar to near 90 both days. In western Michigan, Grand Rapids Public Schools canceled all classes and after-school activities Thursday and Friday. Forty public schools in Pittsburgh with insufficient air conditioning went to remote learning Thursday and Friday, while 90 Philadelphia public schools were dismissing students two hours early on Friday.

