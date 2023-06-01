Mainly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms Thursday

Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

TODAY: Another day of unsettled weather... but also very little chance for severe weather. Highs today will max out in the 70s and 80s.

TONIGHT: A few evening showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s.

EXTENDED: Again a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Cooler with rain showers this weekend and highs in the 60s and 70s.