Sexually violent predator moves to address in Colorado Springs

Published 4:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The EL Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is notifying the community of a sexually violent predator that has moved to an address in Colorado Springs.

According to the EPCSO, Cole Ubert will be moving into the community and is registered at 534 Loomis Ave. in Colorado Springs. This address is in the EPCSO's jurisdiction.

The sheriff's office said Ubert's past behavior has led him to be labeled a “sexually violent predator” by the State of Colorado. His criminal history reveals that in the past he was convicted of sexual assault - force/threat - class 3 felony, sexual exploitation of a child - class 3 felony, attempted sexual assault on a child - class 5 felony, and sexual assault - class 4 felony.

