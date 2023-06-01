Pueblo police arrest juvenile with gang affiliation for attempted murder after shots fired Wed.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Polk Street.

The PPD said officers contacted several juvenile suspects in the area and recovered a firearm believed to be used in the shooting. A 16-year-old boy was eventually arrested for attempted first-degree murder.

According to the PPD, all of the juvenile suspects that were contacted in the area are affiliated with the Feed the Family and East Side Duke gangs. This is the sixth arrest for attempted homicide involving these two gangs in the last two weeks. The PPD said that of the six arrested, five are juveniles. Additional charges are pending in these investigations.

