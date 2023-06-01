Nebraska prison workers injured after attack by three inmates; all expected to survive

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Five staff members at a Nebraska prison were punched, kicked and stabbed with “manufactured weapons” when they were attacked by three inmates. The state’s Department of Correctional Services says the injuries from the attack on Wednesday at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln were severe but not life-threatening. A news release says the inmates involved in the attack were intoxicated and housed in a high-security, maximum-custody unit. Three weapons were recovered. Two other staff members were injured while responding to the attack but the injuries were not from being assaulted. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating. As of Thursday morning, no charges have been filed.

