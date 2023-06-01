Man hit and killed on I-70 while running away from a Colorado State Patrol Trooper

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is dead after getting hit by a car while running away from a State Trooper.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a trooper saw a vehicle driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of C-470 going toward I-70 Thursday at 1:50 a.m. While the trooper was able to stop the suspect, once the trooper walked up to speak with the suspect, he immediately got out of the vehicle. At this point, the trooper suspected the driver was impaired.

While trying to get the ID of the driver, the suspect reentered the vehicle from the passenger side and climbed back into the driver's seat. CSP said the trooper tased the driver to try and stop him from escaping and endangering others. However, the suspect managed to remove the Taser probes and drove away.

From there, the suspect drove down a grassy median, over a retaining wall, and landed on the eastbound I-70 off-ramp going westbound on Highway 6 to Golden.

According to CSP, the suspect then ran from the vehicle across the off-ramp and jumped over another concrete barrier onto eastbound I-70. CSP said that's when he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle remained on the scene.

CSP said at this time the suspect's name and age are not being released.

A multi-jurisdictional crash investigation team is handling this ongoing investigation. CSP said a future press release will be sent out in the following days with more information along with CSP body-worn and dash-camera footage of the incident.