Lebanese army court charges 5 men allegedly linked to Hezbollah for Irish peacekeeper’s death

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese judicial official says Lebanon’s military tribunal has charged five people allegedly affiliated to militant group Hezbollah with criminal conspiracy and premeditated murder for the killing of an Irish U.N. peacekeeper in December. The indictment Thursday came following a half-year probe after a shooting took place near the town of Al-Aqbiya in southern Lebanon killed Pvt. Seán Rooney, 24, of Newtowncunningham, Ireland, and seriously wounded Pvt. Shane Kearney, 22. The wounded peacekeeper was medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland. Two other Irish troops in the vehicle sustained light injuries. The southern town is a center of support for Hezbollah, which has denied any role in the killing. One of five indicted is currently in custody, while the four others are at large.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.