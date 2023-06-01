Lawyer arrested in connection with sexual assaults in Boston 15 years ago waives extradition

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey lawyer suspected in a series of sexual assaults in Boston that took place about 15 years ago agreed to waive extradition back to Massachusetts during his initial court appearance. Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Nilo was arrested Tuesday at his Weehawken home. He briefly appeared Thursday in state Superior Court in Jersey City. His lawyer at the hearing, Jeff Garrigan, told WABC-TV in New York that Nilo would plead not guilty and fight the charges. Authorities have said Nilo was identified as a suspect with the help of forensic genetic genealogy, which combines DNA analysis with publicly accessible genealogy research and historical records.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.