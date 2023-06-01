Financial director of Colorado Springs church arrested on fraud charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In October of 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) received a report that an employee at Pikes Peak Christian Church was committing fraud, theft, and other related offenses in her capacity as the financial director of the church.

The EPCSO said detectives spent hundreds of hours over the next six months analyzing financial documents and correlating evidence in the case. The detectives discovered between March 2018 and July 2022, the suspect, identified as Sara Ann Mock-Butler, had stolen, defrauded, and forged documents resulting in the loss of a large quantity of money from Pikes Peak Christian Church, according to the sheriff's office.

On May 31, 2023, the EPCSO secured an arrest warrant for Mrs. Mock-Butler for 896 Counts of financial-related crimes. She turned herself in the same day.

According to the EPCSO, the crimes Sara Ann Mock-Butler is facing are as follows:

• Theft-F3- 1 count (aggregated)

• Cyber Crime-F3- 1 count (aggregated)

• Money Laundering-F3- 296 counts

• Identity Theft- F4- 527 counts

• Forgery- F5- 61 counts

• Tax Evasion- F5- 6 counts

• Filing a False Tax Return- F5- 5 counts