United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation receives $800,000 Daniels Fund grant to support USA Boxing ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation, in partnership with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, is announcing the Daniels Fund has granted $800,000 in funding to the foundation to support USA Boxing as they prepare for the Olympic games in Paris in 2024.

The USOPF states the two-year grant will fund performance enhancement for USA Boxing’s elite teams, coaching education programming, and greater access to camps and competitions for USA Boxing’s youth and junior-level athletes.

Funding for youth and junior camps and competitions will provide a critical sparring experience that will help them advance to the next level.

In the area of performance enhancement, the grant will cover the cost of critical resources like nutrition, strength and conditioning, mental health support and more, to allow Team USA’s elite boxers to train and prepare for Paris 2024 from wherever they are in the United States, the USOPF states.

The grant will also cover the cost of USA Boxing’s coaching education staff, online certification programs and additional coaching education programs, impacting more than 50,000 USA Boxing members across the country.

To learn more about the Daniels Fund, visit their website at danielsfund.org.

To learn more about the USOPF visit their website at give.teamusa.org.