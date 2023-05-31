Las Vegas police video shows moment officer was shot during traffic stop

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police lapel videos played at a public review of a September 2022 shooting near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus show the moment an officer was shot and wounded during a traffic stop. Officer Tierney Tomburo was shot in the leg and suffered a broken pelvis but survived. She fell to the ground after she was hit and returned fire, killing 27-year-old Gabriel Charles. Police say Charles took off running after the officers pulled over the SUV he was riding in. The public review was held because the Clark County district attorney decided Tomburo’s use of force was justified. Police say Charles would have been charged with attempted murder and other felonies had he survived.

